Miller Homes North West raises funds for Habitat for Humanity GB’s Hope Challenge

A team from Miller Homes North West has successfully completed Habitat for Humanity GB’s Hope Challenge.

Chorley resident Samuel Warren joined colleagues David Bowden, Gareth Todd and Harry Ellis in the Peak District to complete a trek and build a shelter for two nights, to raise funds for the global housing charity which works to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness.

The team, named Best of Luck, solved problems along the way, to win points against other regions and companies from the housebuilding, construction and property sector. Although they didn’t win, the team is nearly halfway to reaching its fund-raising target of £3,000.

Ian Smith, managing director of Miller Homes in the North West, said: “We are so proud of Samuel, David and Harry for battling the hot weather and successfully completing this year’s Hope Challenge. They created an impressive and robust shelter and have shown a real dedication to doing their bit to help those who are less fortunate.”

This is the second time the company has taken part in the Hope Challenge to support its corporate charity partner, Habitat for Humanity GB. Since 2016, Miller Homes has raised more than £300,000 and built seven Habitat Homes in Malawi. To support the team, visit www.giving.habitatforhumanity.org.uk/pf/best-of-luck.