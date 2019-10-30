MyWaggyTails Chorley: Pro pet-care for the North West's furry friends

In the UK, one in every four people owns a dog. As a nation, we love our four-legged friends, and so the announcement of a new pet care venture offering everything from dog-walking and doggy day-care to home visits and animal Reiki will be music to the ears of Chorley residents and their soon-to-be pampered pooches.

Turning her passion for pets into a full-time occupation, Chorley-born Chris Bell has launched a brand-new branch of the MyWaggyTails national franchise. A former supply English teacher who also enjoyed a long-standing career running school libraries, lifelong animal-lover Chris has traded in the books for barks having had pets all her life, including her two current dogs Sprocker Spaniel pup Monty and River the Cocker Spaniel.

A former animal sanctuary volunteer, Chris quit her full-time office job after losing her father to a sudden stroke and dedicated herself to canine first aid and behaviour training. Realising how rewarding a job working with animals would be, MyWaggyTails Chorley was born.

"I’m so happy I've taken the plunge into a new work-life committed to delivering excellent dog-walking and pet-sitting services, offering the same level of care for other people’s pets as I give to my own beloved animals," said Chris. "Being able to channel my love of animals for the benefit of other people’s pets is really rewarding and I look forward to giving pet owners peace of mind while they work or are busy doing other things.

"We offer a mixed blend of walks that includes training, play, and sensory experiences," she added. "Your dog can be walked on or off leash, subject to your consent, the environment that day, your pet’s recall, and group dynamics, [and] we adhere to industry best practice for professional dog walkers as set out by the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, and the Pet Industry Federation."

Covering Adlington, Buckshaw Village, Charnock Richard, Chorley, Clayton-le-Woods, Coppull, Eccleston, Euxton, Rivington, and Standish, MyWaggyTails Chorley brings a fully-insured, first-aid trained, and DBE-checked service to local pets and owners. Offering everything from group, agility, and solo walks to adventure hikes and pet home-care services, there is something for every kind of pooch.

And Chris also offers canine chill in the form of animal Reiki.

"My journey with Reiki began several years ago when I stumbled upon a Reiki practitioner at a Mind, Body and Spirit Fayre and was given a free 'taster' treatment," Chris said. "I immediately felt the benefits and went on to receive the Level 1 and 2 attunements in order to practice Reiki, followed by the Master/Teacher certification.

"I use Reiki almost exclusively for animals and have always used it on my own pets for a variety of reasons, whether to aid my rescue pets in settling into their new home, dealing with past trauma, or to promote post-operative healing, for example," she continued. "They love it and will often come and 'ask' for a short Reiki session to soothe and aid restful sleep."

Personalised pet care is at the heart of the MyWaggyTails ethos. Founded by marketeer and business consultant Randle Stonier, the franchise launched this summer having been inspired by Randle’s sister Mitch, who - keen to have a job she could work around family life - set up MyWaggyTails Chinnor in March 2017. Knowing the business could do better, Mitch asked Randle for support, and he overhauled the brand, launching the franchise soon after.

Bottling up and sharing their pet business know-how to help others start or grow their own dog businesses with MyWaggyTails, the franchise system has made launching a new pet care business less daunting by dealing with everything from legal obligations, council licensing, and insurance to training, website design, and social media, MyWaggyTails allows franchises such as Chirs' to flourish.

"We're thrilled to have Chris join our group of passionate pet lovers, to now offer our first-class standard of pet care across this area of Lancashire," said Randle. "Her love for animals shines through and we look forward to nurturing Chris as she builds up her pet care business.”