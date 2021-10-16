New family friendly café in Leyland celebrates opening success

Holly and Steven Nicholson Wrigley finally opened the doors to their new business venture this week

Croston parents Holly and Steven Nicholson-Wrigley finally opened the doors to their new business venture this week - a family orientated, breastfeeding-friendly and sustainable cafe in the heart of Leyland.

The couple had first found themselves struggling to manage time working from home and looking after their three-year-old toddler Pippa when the first lockdown was introduced and created eco-friendly play packs for children to do with their parents at home.

Following its success online and on social media site Instagram, the couple took the plunge and decided to open a new cafe and community hub space in neighbouring Leyland.

Holly is accompanied by her new staff members Sarah, Stacey and Chloe

'The Pantry' on Hough Lane officially opened its doors earlier this week, on October 11, and has been a 'huge success' in its first few days of trade according to owner Holly, 35.

She said: "Opening day really came around quick - everyone around us couldn't believe we had finished our renovation and were ready to open but for us, it felt like a lifetime because we were so excited.

"We could not be more pleased or overwhelmed with the response so far. It is something different that Leyland really needed, and people's kindness has just been amazing. People just understand our ethos and have welcomed us with open arms.

The couple took the plunge and decided to open a new cafe and community hub

"The amount of conversations we have already had with the community supporting us has been great. We have had new mums in, carers, elderly people and people who are isolated and living alone. We really have welcomed such a spectrum of people already.

"On Monday night when we closed for the first time I just cried because all our hard work had paid off. We are so grateful for the team we have got who champion our ethos and our message.

"We are proud to also be working with and supporting local sustainable companies.

"Already the community has welcomed the space and people have been meeting new people and sharing tables. It all started as a project in lockdown and it has just been so embraced by people. The response has confirmed that this is what Leyland needed."

As well as running the cafe day to day, Holly is accompanied by her new staff members Sarah, Stacey and Chloe who she says 'completely understand the family environment we want to create'.

Mum Holly, who has daughter Pippa with partner Steven, previously spoke of her difficult experiences taking her out to cafes and how she was "embarrassed and uncomfortable" when she cried or needed to breastfeed in public.

She added: "I found that not having a huge support network as a parent meant I felt so lonely when I was off with our daughter. I would go to a cafe but she would get bored within a few minutes and I felt like all eyes were on me.

"It was super stressful just getting out of the house with her. We want to take that experience and created a community hub of absolute inclusivity."