Opening date confirmed for new Home Bargains in Leyland

The new store will open at the site of the former Aldi in Towngate on Saturday, October 2.

Signs announcing the arrival of the discount chain in Leyland have appeared outside the 1,152 acre site, which has stood empty since Aldi moved to a newly built supermarket in School Lane, just a mile away.

Work on the new Home Bargains is already under way, with workers busily refitting the store ahead of its grand opening in 12 weeks' time.

Opening times have not yet been confirmed, but are expected to be from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

The Leyland branch will be the first Home Bargains to open in South Ribble, with the two nearest stores currently in Preston (Market Place and Deepdale Pavilions).

"Now Recruiting" signs have been erected outside the store, but no information on the positions available are provided on the Home Bargains website at this stage.

Home Bargains has been approached for further details.

