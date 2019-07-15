Owner of Chorley's historic Moor Inn pub blasts fly-tippers for dumping waste at the 200-year-old watering hole

A Chorley businessman owning land home to a 200-year-old pub has hit out at fly-tippers dumping waste on the site – resulting in the council launching demolition action for the watering hole.

Last week it was revealed that Chorley Council launched plans to demolish the Moor Inn pub as part of efforts to keep the town ‘clean and safe’ after it has become a fly-tipping hot spot.

Chorley Council has lodged plans to demolish the Moor Inn pub

It comes after a council investigation into the pub in Moor Road was undertaken by its Enforcement Team in April, with subsequent complaints also received about the condition of the premises.

“The building has been vacant for some time and is becoming a fly-tipping hot spot affecting the visual amenity of residents to the rear of the premises,” a report to Chorley Council’s Development Control Committee states.

“Moor Road is also a busy route into Chorley and the derelict nature of the pub is causing substantial harm to the visual amenity of the area.”

Chorley Council is set to serve a notice on the pub granting power to require the proper maintenance of land.

But landowner Nick Burton, of Whittle-le-Woods based NSB Developments, claims the notice will no longer be needed after organising plans to clean up the dumped waste.

“The order has come in because of other people fly-tipping on my land,” said Nick.

“I am sick of it. I’m tired of removing everyone’s stuff. The local tip wont even take some things.

"Even the skip companies are saying they can’t take everything. The cleaning up process will happen in the next three weeks.”

The pub, dating back to 1824, was closed in August 2016 and “boarded up”, according to the Campaign for Real Ale.

The name board was removed revealing the former name of the pub – the Black Boy Inn.

Nick has authorised plans to demolish the pub but in a time frame that suits his future plans to build a three-storey apartment complex – with eight flats, a managers office and communal area – on the site.

“I’m waiting for a private investor to come in and support the site and project,” explained Nick.

A warning letter from the council was issued to Mr Burton on April 8 requesting that he undertake a number of actions to improve the state of the land by the end of June or risk the demolition notice being served.

If the notice is passed by the Development Control Committee at Tuesday's meeting (July 16), the landowner will have 112 days to flatten the pub, remove all waste and securely fence the land from the public.

If Mr Burton refuses, the council has the power to make the improvements itself – with the costs of the work billed to him.

Talks between the Enforcement Team and Mr Burton have taken place since the order was drafted.

But despite Mr Burton’s new promises, it will still appear before Tuesday's committee with a recommendation to grant the council demolition powers.

It is understood Mr Burton has been given a three week grace period to follow through on his promises.

Mike Halsall, Enforcement Team Leader at Chorley Council, said: “The proposed course of action is reasonable and proportionate.

"The report demonstrates the involvement of the Enforcement Team and the previous actions taken.

“This is a reasonable escalation which will require the owner to take action to the benefit of the amenity of the area.”

The demolition of the pub would mark the end of an era in Chorley. It was first listed in 1824, where it was called the Black-a-Moor’s Head, until around 1851 when it changed its name to the Black Boy Inn.