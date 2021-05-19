Pioneering Chorley micro pub is set to expand into vacant shop next door

Shepherd's Hall Ale House, right, with the vacant shop next door

Award-winning Shepherd's Hall Ale House on Chapel Street is getting ready to expand into a vacant shop next door.

Launched in August 2014, 'Shep's' was Chorley's first micro pub.

Two years after its arrival it scooped CAMRA's Central Lancashire branch Pub of the Year competition.

Shepherd's Hall Ale House

And it was the branch's Cider Pub of the Year in 2017.

The pub announced the news on its Facebook page, saying: "The rumours are true we are expanding into next door.

"It’s going to take a while, it’s going to be ace and it’s going to add to our pub.

"The Sheps will always be The Sheps and whilst these times mean it’s now got a big brother, long may that continue."

The empty shop is the former Park Hair Room salon.

A former newsagents, Shep's - based in the historic Shepherds' Victoria Hall on the corner of Clifford Street and Chapel Street.- was originally launched by three brothers - Stuart, Graham and Thomas Hardyman.

A spokesman for the CAMRA Central Lancashire branch said: "This pub has been at the forefront of the real ale revival in Chorley and laid down a marker for others to aspire to.

"This expansion is welcome - the extra space will increase capacity and allow them to improve their offering even further.