Shoppers' eager wait for Chorley's new M&S store is nearly over

The countdown has begun to the opening of Chorley's exciting new Marks & Spencer store tomorrow morning.

The food store, located in the new Market Walk shopping centre, will open its doors to the public for the very first time at 10am.

To celebrate the opening, M&S Chorley Food will be giving away exclusive Golden Tickets to the first 200 customers through the doors.

The Golden Tickets will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today’ vouchers, as well as one £200 Gift Card and two £100 Gift Cards.

M&S’s very own Percy Pig will also be at the store to give customers an extra special welcome.

The store will be led by manager Vanessa Matthews, alongside her team of almost 50 colleagues, including Sharon Green who has worked with M&S for 41 years.

Vanessa, has worked at M&S for 22 years, said: “Having lived in the area with my family for 20 years, I’m so excited for the opening of our new M&S Food store later this month.

"We’ll be working hard to provide exceptional service and help make every penny count for customers and their families in the run up to Christmas.

"Our new food store will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as Christmas inspiration and new food innovations.

"Our customers will also be able to enjoy shopping M&S’s full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com, using our Click & Collect service for convenient next day delivery, making our new store a one stop shop for Christmas gifts for all the family.

"Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers into store for the first time will be a really special moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents come down to see what we have to offer.”

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “When we asked people what would make them visit Chorley town centre more often, the two things that kept getting mentioned were M&S and a cinema.

"To have a name like M&S opening a store in Chorley shows the confidence people have in our town and our borough.

"It’s a really exciting time for Chorley and the opening of the Market Walk extension will give our traders a real boost, as well as give the residents of Chorley an even greater reason to spend their money here and support the local economy.”

For customers looking for extra inspiration for the festive period while in store, the new M&S team will be providing foodie tips for shoppers by sharing their own M&S favourite products via bespoke badges, in-store signage and conversations with customers.

In addition, through the use of Honeywell devices, colleagues will be on hand to help customers find whatever they need in time for Christmas, whether in store or online.

The devices can also be used to help customers load their Sparks offers onto their Sparks card.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, and on Sunday, 10am to 4pm.