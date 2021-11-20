Shoppers urged to "forget Black Friday and head to your high street" in celebration of Lancashire Day

Lanx shoes are getting behind Lancashire Day

Marketing Lancashire will be dedicating its social media channels on Lancashire Day to supporting and sharing positive images of the county - and they need your help.

Whether you usually spend your Saturday shopping, playing or watching sport, visiting family, meeting up with friends or working, Marketing Lancashire is inviting you to share your photos and films and ‘happy #LancashireDay’ greetings using the hashtag #LancashireDay, with the aim of filling social media with positive images of life in Lancashire.

>>>Click here for the history of Lancashire Day.

Get behind local businesses like Dewlay Cheese

All appropriate images/films shared and tagged #LancashireDay will then be entered into a Grand Prize Draw for a chance to win an amazing collection of Lancashire goodies.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire urges the county to get behind this celebration of all things Lancashire. She said: “This Lancashire Day we ask all Lancastrians to share their Saturday in Lancashire. Forget Black Friday and head to your high street or village store, to shop local and take a selfie with your friendly local shopkeeper or shop worker.

"Supporting our high streets, independent retailers, markets and farm shops makes a huge difference to our communities – now more than ever.

“Capture the cheering crowd at the match, a team photo, your dance class or a day out on the bike or golf course. Or, simply grab that perfect shot in your workplace or favourite spot, that shows what matters to you and your quality of life.

“We want to share a day in the life of Lancashire, to demonstrate how much the culture, history and character of the county means to us and, on the day that’s dedicated to all things Lancastrian, we hope the whole county will join in.”

Prizes for the best photo or film include a gourmet overnight stay at the Winckley Square Hotel in Preston, dining at 263 where Oli Martin, chef director and a Masterchef winner presides over the kitchen; a year’s supply of Dewlay Lancashire Cheese; a year’s supply of Lancashire Tea; and a year’s subscription to Lancashire Life Magazine.

Marketing Lancashire’s social media campaign for Lancashire Day 2020, focused on sending ‘virtual hugs’ as the county still endured tough Covid restrictions. The campaign reached over 147million people in 846 different locations around the world, and saw #LancashireDay trending on social media for a good part of the day - breaking all Marketing Lancashire previous records.

For details of how to join in on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the Grand Prize Draw prizes and terms and conditions go to VisitLancashire.com/LancashireDay. Where you’ll also find information about events across the county to mark this special day.