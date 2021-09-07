Specialist interiors firm from Chorley wins a share of a £7.1m pre-school improvement programme

Inscape Interiors has been appointed by Wynne Construction on the scheme which will see 10 primary schools across North Wales undergoing a combination of new-build and refurbishment works over the coming weeks.

The wider project will allow Flintshire County Council, to expand the provision of early years childcare for three and four-year-olds on the school sites.

Inscape, based at Lower Healey Business Park and employing 30, is providing manufacturing, supply, and fit-out services to create new washroom facilities.

The team from Inscape Interiors in Chorley

Gary Wynne, managing director of Inscape Interiors, said: “Wynne Construction have been a longstanding client and we’re proud to be partnering with their team again on this project which will have a positive impact on young people and families in this part of North Wales.

“The education sector is one of our core areas of specialism and even though our part of this project is relatively small, we have an opportunity to achieve a fantastic result for our client on a project that can have a transformational impact on these schools.”

Mark Wilson, project manager for Wynne Construction, said: “Our work on this project with Flintshire County Council will help smooth the transition between pre-school and nursery by offering all-day care for three to four-year-olds.

"We’re proud to be delivering this project in conjunction with our partners, including Inscape Interiors who are managing all our washroom requirements.”

Inscape was founded in 2002, and works with some of the biggest construction sector firms to provide laminate joinery products, including washroom systems and changing facilities.

Inscape’s landmark projects include Manchester Arndale Centre, Lancashire County Cricket Club, the Manchester Institute of Health and Performance, Boxpark Wembley, and the Slimming World HQ in Derbyshire.