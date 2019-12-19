Staff at Riverdale Insurance in Preston donate warm clothing to Derian House in Chorley

Support staff and youngsters at Derian House Children’s Hospice will be feeling extra warm this winter, following a generous donation of clothing.

The team at Riverdale Insurance, in Preston, gave hoodies and jumpers to members of the Chorley-based hospice, which provides respite and palliative care for more than 400 children with life limiting or life threatening conditions and their families across Lancashire.

Naeem Chhabu, director at Riverdale Insurance, said: “As a local employer, we have a responsibility, particularly at this time of year to support local charities and care providers who in turn give vital support to the families and wider community.

“The team at Derian House remain our unsung heroes and we at Riverdale will continue to offer our support to the hospice in any way that we can.”

Sara Eltman, corporate partnerships manager, said: “We can’t thank the team at Riverdale Insurance enough for their generous donations. Our care team love their new hoodies and the hats and gloves will be put to good use by the children and families that we care for. We are truly humbled by the kindness shown with these very thoughtful gifts.”