Strawberry Fields Digital Hub in Chorley has been attracting new businesses

The £8.4m Strawberry Fields Digital Hub opened its doors in Autumn 2019 offering a range of fixed office space, flexible hot desks and meeting rooms.

It is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and managed by Chorley Council,

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said “We’re thrilled to welcome more businesses to Strawberry Fields Digital Hub.

“Despite a challenging year for businesses, it is nice to see that some businesses are experiencing growth and their move to Strawberry Fields Digital Hub will help them continue to do this."

The latest businesses to make the move include Studio Stevo Ltd and Box of Toys Ltd. They moved into Strawberry Fields Digital Hub office space in early May.

Nick Greenwood from Box of Toys Ltd and Graeme Stephenson from Studio Stevo work collectively, leading a community of local and international talent to help businesses thrive with strategic branding and creative, multi-channel communications.

Graeme Stephenson of Studio Stevo Ltd said “We chose Strawberry Fields because of the sheer value and quality of the physical space(s). And we hope to meet ambitious, like-minded individuals and companies that Strawberry Fields attracts and nurtures.”

Also recently joining Strawberry Fields Digital Hub is Rowan Executive Search, the North West’s leading Executive Search and Assessment firm, specialising in Board and Director-level appointments for SMEs in the North-West.

Sarah Searle, Finance Manager at Rowan said: “We are delighted with our offices at Strawberry Fields.

"it’s a great space and they have been excellent with regards to Covid safety during the pandemic."

Since opening its doors in Autumn 2019, the hub has reached almost 80% occupancy on its fixed office space, as well as other tenants using the flexible hot desk space for remote working.

Prior to the covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the hub was also a popular venue for meetings and networking events, with its range of meeting room space for up to 60 delegates.