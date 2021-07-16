Thai takeaway in Buckshaw shuts for a week after staff are pinged by NHS Test and Trace

The Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way said it was was alerted to a possible exposure to Covid-19 via the NHS Test and Trace app yesterday (Thursday, July 15).

Management said all staff have taken tests and no-one has tested positive, but the takeaway has decided to close as a precaution whilst staff self-isolate.

It said staff will continue to test themselves regularly before the takeaway reopens on Friday, July 23.

Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village has closed until Friday, July 23 whilst staff self-isolate after being pinged by NHS Test and Trace. Pic: Google

In a post on its Facebook page, it said: "Sadly, we have decided to close A Taste of Thailand until the 23rd July, upon following the guidance of NHS Test and Trace.

"All staff will keep testing over the next couple of days. Stay safe we'll be back soon."