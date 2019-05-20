This is why KFC will NOT be bringing its Colonel totem back to Buckshaw Village

A KFC restaurant in Buckshaw Village will not be bringing back its advertising totem – despite getting approval to do so.

The fried chicken outlet in Buckshaw Avenue took down its 10 metre tall Colonel totem in March after it was revealed all signage had been erected without planning permission.

The previous KFC totem in Buckshaw VIllage

Plans for a six metre replacement were submitted to Chorley Council and subsequently given approval in April.

But franchisee Lynsey Galley, Operations Director at 1st Rate Investment, has revealed the sign is no longer part of the restaurant's plans.

Lynsey said: “We always want to be a good neighbour and after speaking to the local community we’ve decided to completely remove the sign.”

Previously Ms Galley said she was going to "continue talking with residents" about the sign, hinting that it might not make a return.

In March Lancashire County Coun Mark Perks raised issue with the signage, saying: “I am extremely disappointed that permission was given opposite the school and adjacent to the house, however since permission was given it did not include local signage which was to be lighted.

“So KFC are breaching planning by having already erected the signage, locals are still lodging concerns so I would expect the council to view this in a poor light and ask or enforce them to remove.

“I have a lot of empathy for those residents who live next to the building.”