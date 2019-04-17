Thumbs up expected from Chorley Council for 24/7 goods deliveries to Aldi in Buckshaw Village

A discount supermarket in Chorley is set to have round the clock deliveries to help keep shelves restocked.

Aldi in Lancaster Way, Buckshaw Village has applied to vary its delivery hours so that they can take place at any time, day or night.

Aldi in Buckshaw Village

Currently the store can take deliveries from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday, and 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

Chorley Council’s development control committee is set to give the business the thumbs up at next Wednesday’s meeting after being recommended for approval by the council planning officers.

Sarah Longden, Environmental Health Officer at the council, said: “Environmental Health have no received any noise complaints regarding noise from the Aldi store.

“Aldi implement delivery practices which minimise noise through the use of a roll-on, roll-off palette system. This system should be maintained to reduce the likelihood of noise disturbance to local residents.”

Ms Longden added: “It is not predicted that the proposed application will cause a statutory noise nuisance, therefore I have no objection to Aldi’s hours for delivery and servicing to be.

“In the event of noise complaints regarding deliveries to the Aldi store being received by Environmental Health, a noise investigation in accordance with the Council’s Noise Nuisance procedure will be carried out.”

Opening hours will remain from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

Aldi forms part of a communty centre and smaller units occupied by Costa Coffee and Domino’s Pizza.

These units’ delivery hours will remain the same are “they are nearer to the residential properties”, the council notes.

