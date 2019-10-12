Warning of rail cancellations across the North West tomorrow

Rail travellers are being warned some Northern services could be cancelled tomorrow.

The company has issued a list of routes which may be affected, or replaced by buses.

One of the services hit by the planned cancellations is between Blackpool North and Manchester Victoria. Northern say rail replacement services will be operating between Blackpool and Layton and also Preston and Bolton.

The Lancaster to Morecambe route will also have replacement services. And passengers wanting to travel between Blackpool North and Hellifield will be switched to replacement buses at Preston.

Northern has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the changes. All passengers are being advised to check before travelling.

Information will be available on the Northern website or National Rail Enquiries website.