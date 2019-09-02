Apply now for a place at a Lancashire school for September

Families wanting a place at a Lancashire school next September can get their applications in now.

Online applications are being taken either for children starting primary school, or moving up to secondary school in September 2020.

Last year 95 per cent of parents applied online for primary and secondary school places.

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "The number of people who chose to apply online last year was really high.

"Online is a quick, easy and secure way to apply for school places.

" I would encourage parents to go online as soon as possible. I'm sure they will find it useful to familiarise themselves with the process and take a look at the admissions criteria of the schools they're considering.

"Unfortunately some applications come in late every year and these simply can't be considered at the same time as those we receive on time. So it is much better to be prepared early, rather than rushing your application close to the deadline. This way there is time to spare to sort out any problems or get any advice.

"It is important to remember as well that having a child already at a school does not automatically mean that a brother or sister will be allocated a place – you must still apply."

Applications opened today, Monday 2 September 2019, and the national closing dates are 31 October 2019 for secondary schools, and 15 January 2020 for primary schools.

Children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707.