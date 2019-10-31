Busy Bodies Nursery in Euxton holds Halloween party to raise funds for nursery in Gambia

Laura Critchley, whose three-year-old daughter Ella attends Busy Bodies Nursery, in Euxton, organised a Halloween party at St Mary’s Parish Centre to help towards building costs. Laura, 35, said: “Over the past two years, the nursery, run by Joanne Jump, has spent £17,000 on building Sunshine Nursery, in Gambia. Joanne regularly flies out to Gambia to help to train practitioners up so they can run the nursery. As a parent, I wanted to help, so I organised the party. We have raised just short of £1,500 which is a good chunk of money to go towards the playground in Gambia. The children really enjoyed themselves. I am pleased we have raised so much money. I am really grateful for the support from local businesses who have donated raffle prizes. What Busy Bodies is doing for youngsters in Gambia is amazing. Staff are now encouraging parents to sponsor the children.”



