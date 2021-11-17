All six Chorley High Schools were invited by the Mayor of Chorley, Coun Steve Holgate, to bring pupils to the council chamber to give them a platform to voice their views on climate change and an opportunity to experience democracy in action.
The debate was chaired by the Speaker of the House of Commons and MP for Chorley, the Rt. Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.
Our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture the debate in action.
1. Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP chaired the debate
The Mayor said: “It has been fascinating to hear the opinions of Chorley’s young people on such an important topic and hear them steer the debate with such importance.
2. Climate change debate begins
The Mayor said: “This has been a great opportunity to give pupils the platform to debate, to see where local decision making happens, and for them to be able to summarise their key messages that we can send to COP26 and the government.
3. Thinking about the future
The Mayor continued: “The pupils will also be able to talk about climate change to their friends and family to encourage them to do their bit too."
4. Keen to make a difference
He said: “We’re always looking to engage with residents of all ages to get their views on climate change ... particularly the next generation who will need to carry on the vital work."