Covid vaccinations: Lancashire heads threatened with legal action over the jabs

Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley is one of the many schools across the country being threatened with legal action if they take an active role in the covid-vaccination programme.

A pressure group called Lawyers for Liberty are warning headteachers that their staff could be held liable if families objections are not listened to, with the Chorley high school confirming they have received one of these emails.

This comes following the UK’s chief medical officer’s announcement this week that healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of a Covid vaccine.

The Headteacher of Holy Cross Catholic High School, Ivan Gaughan, has received one of these emails.

Although the jabs will be offered in school settings, it will be health workers who administer them, and it is widely expected school staff will have no role in the immunisation programme.

Parents will be asked to give consent, however if a child and their parent are of opposing views, the child, if considered competent, will have the final say.

Lawyers for Liberty, a voluntary network of lawyers and campaigns, accept referrals from parents concerned that their children will receive the jab without the consent, and then sends emails to their nominated schools, apparently "advising them of the legal risks of their policy."

The template email, which has already been circulated amongst schools, says: "If a parent communicates to you that their child will not to be included in the vaccination programme or does not provide consent, then that decision must be respected, without any further consequences for the child, including direct or indirect discrimination or coercion.

It has now been recommended that teenagers aged 12-15 should be offered the Covid vaccination.

"Failure to do so may result in possible legal claims against you personally and for your school."

As part of national NHS-run immunisation programmes, school children already receive vaccinations against other conditions every year, for which consent is gained from parents, guardians and carers.