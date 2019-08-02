Croston high school teacher stars in film to promote teaching

Schoolteacher Ellen Palmer has become a star of the mini-screen in a bid to promote her profession.

The assistant head at Bishop Rawstorne Academy in Croston, near Preston submitted a film of her detailing a trip for her school choir to the national Get Into Teaching campaign. It forms part of a film being shared on social media.

She said: “As a teacher you have the unique opportunity to help your pupils fulfil their potential and the end of the academic year is a great time to reflect on all the moments that make teaching such a rewarding career, however small or large.

“There have been so many memorable moments during my nine years as a teacher, for example taking pupils to Rome to perform on a world stage this year is a wonderful opportunity.

"You gain a lot from being a teacher in the classroom, but this is the best part as it brings so much joy.”

The showreel, which is being shared on social media, aims to celebrate the teaching profession and give people looking to start or change their career an inside view of the role.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader for Education, said: “As a busy teacher you don’t always take the time to reflect on all the activities and positive interactions you have with students during the course of a year and it’s not every day that these moments are captured in this way. This short film helps to highlight how rewarding and varied teaching can be, in and outside of the classroom.”

More information at https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call 0800 389 2500.

http://youtu.be/EeeBtwfGmxA

