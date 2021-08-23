Deadly tree disease is devastating woodland at a Preston school

Ash dieback has been discovered in more than 60 ash trees in a picturesque wooded area at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Tulketh Road, Ashton.

The school has submitted a planning application to have all of the affected trees cut down and removed to avoid it spreading any further.

But the operation is certain to have a devastating effect on the woods, known by schoolchildren as the “Wilderness.”

St Andrew's School where 65 trees will have to be axed.

Experts who have visited the woodland say the disease is incurable and the only option is to fell the affected trees and take them away.

Two of those to be axed are on the edge of the school playing fields adjacent to Tulketh Road. The remaining 63 are within the wooded area between the school field and the neighbouring headquarters of the charity Caritas Care Ltd.

Highly destructive ash dieback is a fungus which was first detected in Lancashire in 2012 and is now thought to be present in 96 per cent of the county.

Experts at County Hall have been surveying all roads in the county to record where ash trees are and what level of infection they are showing.

Across the North West it is estimated almost five million trees are at risk from the disease.

Tell-tale signs include dead or dying tops pf trees, dark patches on leaves which then wilt and turn black. There are also dark brown lesions on the tree where branches meet the trunk.