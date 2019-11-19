Former Leyland headteacher has date with a Prince

Former Leyland Moss Side headteacher Janis Budin has been rubbing shoulders with royalty.

She went to Buckingham Palace to collect her MBE.

Janis, who still goes into the Paradise Lane school to help with maths lessons, said: “I was able to take my husband and two children with me, so it was a real family event.

“ Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, presented the awards.

"He was very friendly and easy to talk to. He seemed genuinely interested in all the recipients, which was impressive as he had only returned from his visit to Pakistan the previous day.

“I met some interesting people, including a lady who had been one of the last debutantes to be presented to the Queen.

She described how she had attended the “coming out balls” at the Palace, and how she had had 12 white dresses to wear at all the different events.

“I was sat next to Geraint Thomas, the cyclist, which was exciting. I also saw the author Sarah Waters whose books I have read."