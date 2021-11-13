The children's author has just published his latest work called "The Amazing Adventures of the Fabulous Alex, Roxy and Tiger."

And he is hoping the fun story of three children "on a quest to help others find their potential in life" will score with schools right across the land as a learning resource.

"It's a fun adventurous story that helps readers develop key skills of communicating, being honest and brave, listening to others and growing self belief," explained Ross who is an accredited adult and youth mental health trainer.

Author Ross McWilliam launches his third book in an assembly at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood.

“This is my third book in which I write about how we can grow and support young people and their families.

"My books are in memory of my late parents, and young niece Danni, and are my attempt to not only make them proud, but also to honour their legacy of being kind and helping others.”

The new book was launched in a school assembly at Queen's Drive Primary School in Fulwood and was in instant hit with the youngsters.

But it also won a glowing reference from Professor Dr Ger Graus OBE, global director of education at KidZania, an interactive city for children aged one to 14 which has sites in 15 countries worldwide.

Ross and his latest book which aims to help children improve their self-confidence.

“The Amazing Journey of the Fabulous Alex, Roxy and Tiger is an excellent and most purposeful resource to use with young children, and their parents, as they collectively transition towards adulthood," he said.

"This book really could be the passport to a richer, more fulfilling life for our precious children and young people.”

The book follows on from "The Amazing Journey of CUPPA" and "The Amazing Journey of Katy Cupsworth, The Performance Warrior" which was nominated for the Peoples’ Book Award earlier this year.

Ross’s books are aimed at teaching children the important skills of teamwork, communication, resilience, leadership and developing their self-esteem and confidence.

Ross giving an animated talk to children at Queens Drive.

He explained: "The Amazing Journey of the Fabulous Alex, Roxy and Tiger is a fun read, taking readers into an often-hidden world where different ways of communicating are explored.

"It is a feel-good book, which offers everyone hope, follows Alex, Tiger and Roxy on their quest to help others find their potential in life, stop ecological disasters, end prejudices and injustices and, if they have time, save the world from a potential disaster.

"It also contains six one-minute videos which are accessed by a QR code and show readers how to develop themselves. Each video provides the key skills needed to find success, along with a measurement tool that will help children and adults identify strengths and areas for improvement."

Former teacher Ross is a freelance speaker and mindset author with more than 30 years experience empowering people in business, education and sport.

He has worked with more than 1,500 schools and businesses and has a real passion for helping to develop and sustain professionals."