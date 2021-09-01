Here's how you can apply online from today for children starting primary or secondary schools in Lancashire next year

Online applications for Lancashire school places are now open for children either starting primary school, or moving to secondary school in September 2022.

Last year 95 per cent of parents applied online for primary and secondary school places.

County Coun Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “The number of people who chose to apply online last year was really high.

Applications for school places are open

“Online is a quick, easy and secure way to apply for school places.

“The application process goes live today (Wednesday), so I would encourage parents to go online as soon as possible.

“I’m sure they will find it useful to familiarise themselves with the process and take a look at the admissions criteria of the schools they’re considering.

“Unfortunately some applications come in late every year and these simply can’t be considered at the same time as those we receive on time.

“It is much better to be prepared early, rather than rushing your application close to the deadline.

“This way there is time to spare to sort out any problems or get any advice.

“It is important to remember as well that having a child already at a school does not automatically mean that a brother or sister will be allocated a place – you must still apply.”

Applications opened on Wednesday, September 1, and the national closing dates are October 31, 2021 for secondary schools, and January 15, 2022 for primary schools.

Children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or call 0300 123 6707.