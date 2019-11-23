How nursery school children have supported Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre as they learn about animals that live in the dark

Young children have donated warm winter essentials to support hedgehogs in Chorley.

The items children have donated

As Bolton School’s nursery class have been studying a new topic Into The Dark..., the three and four year olds have enjoyed learning about nocturnal animals, and in particular hedgehogs.

Last year, the children adopted Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre as one of the charities they support and using their new-found knowledge, they thought this would be an ideal time to donate to them again.

John Newbould, head of marketing at Bolton School, said: “Families generously collected kitten food, blankets and newspapers for the rescue centre, and Simone Sweeney, from the Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre, visited to collect the donations.

“She also spoke to the children about all the fabulous and important work they do for very young and sick hedgehogs.”

Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre is dedicated to the preservation and rehabilitation of hedgehogs.