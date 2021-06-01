Here's just three of the plant pot characters people can see on the Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom Trail

IN PICTURES: The Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom Trail covers almost five miles and here's some of the plant pot creations you can see!

Enjoy a half-term saunter spotting some of these pots which have been created to raise money for Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School in Hoghton.

Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:30 pm
In the last few months the school's Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) found it hard to raise funds over lockdown as there were no summer fairs or non-uniform days.

But an idea to create plant pot statues has taken off - and there are 59 entries with trail maps selling for £1.

Amy Cheyne of the PTFA said: "The community spirit within our village is amazing, coming together to support the children and their events."

The trail, almost five miles long, is around Gregson Lane.

1. A plant pot creature!

Is it a dragon? Is it a dog? One of the displays in the Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom Trail

Cadence Cockburn, with three of the 59 plant pots in the school's fund-raising Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom Trail

3. Christmas comes early

Santa makes a summertime appearance in this plant pot theme

4. Scary spiders!

This creepy plant pot creation crawls down a hedge in the Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom Trail

