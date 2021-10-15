The last cohort of boys to attend the school on Winckley Square have got together to write their story.

Many turned up in the city's Waterstones store to launch the book which contains memories from 24 of the Class of '77.

"It is about our recollections going through Cath College and what we have done since," said retired police inspector Jim Clune who was the creator.

The Class of 77 with Mayor Coun Javed Iqbal at the book launch in Preston.

“My recollections of my time at school were very good, but some were not so good. But it’s been quite humbling getting people to relive their experiences in the written word.

“It has brought us all together again. People have been back in contact with each other after a long time apart. It is something I am really pleased we have taken through to publishing.”

Preston Catholic College, The Last Intake 1977-82, The End of an Era is now on sale online and in bookshops.

“We are not suggesting for a second that it’s going to be a best-seller, ” added Jim. “But it is something we wanted to do. It’s been a real labour of love.”

Part of the former Catholic College on Winckley Square.

The Catholic College was a Jesuit Grammar School for boys. It opened in 1865 and closed after the Class of '77 left in 1982.

Jim, 55, and his schoolmates were in a class of their own - the last year group to attend the Catholic College.

No-one followed, so by the time they reached the fifth form (Year 11) they were the only pupils in the school, apart from the sixth form.

Many of the boys came together for a reunion in 2016 to mark their 50th birthdays. Now their stories have been brought together in print for posterity.