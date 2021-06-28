Pictures: Chorley school pupils support their friend who cuts off hair for charity
Arya Bhatnagar, four, decided to donate 10 inches of his hair to charity - and his fellow pupils at Chorley All Saints C of E Primary School decided they wanted to do something too.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:43 pm
Arya raised funds for the Little Princess Trust charity by setting up a Just Giving page.
The charity provides thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland.
Arya not only donated his hair, but also raised around £100.
His friends at school came out in support by holding a Weird Hair Day to raise awareness of the charity.
Find Arya’s fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arya-bhatnagar
Page 1 of 3