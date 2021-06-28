Arya raised funds for the Little Princess Trust charity by setting up a Just Giving page.

The charity provides thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland.

Arya not only donated his hair, but also raised around £100.

His friends at school came out in support by holding a Weird Hair Day to raise awareness of the charity.

Find Arya’s fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arya-bhatnagar

1. Long locks Arya before he had his cut for charity

2. Pretty ribbons Pupils at Chorley All Saints C of E Primary School, took part in a Weird Hair Day, to raise funds for Little Princess charity

3. England fans! The Euros theme was plain to see

4. Little fundraisers A wave from some of the pupils at Chorley All Saints