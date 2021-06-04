The children at the Nature Trail Nursery in Chorley enjoying their bake sale PICTURES: Neil Cross

The nursery, on Trafalgar Street, Chorley, raised just over £50 from the three-day bake sale, with families helping, and then made donations to the community hub.

Vicky Wilson, the nursery manager, explained: "All of the children and staff at our Park Road nursery worked super hard to bake all of the items that we had.

"The whole nursery baked every day!

Penny and Alexander decide which cakes they'd like to eat at the Nature Trail Park Road Chorley event

"We support Watch Us Grow and all of the amazing work they do for the community.

"As a local business we spend a lot of time in the local community and like to help where we can, especially for such an amazing cause.

"They help enormously with supporting families and have and amazing team available to support families with addiction."

Jessica dresses as a chef at the event

Chloe and Phoebe in the outdoor kitchen