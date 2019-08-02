Runshaw students showcase stunning body art collection to mark the end of year at the Leyland college

The phrase putting your body and soul into your work is something students at Leyland’s Runshaw College take literally.

Media make-up students showcased their final designs for body art for end-of-year assessments.

Elasta Girl by Ellie Doyle

They were required to research a design that was of interest to them and that matched their painting skills.

The design was open to interpretation and themes included zodiac signs, nature, elements, superheroes, scenery and characters.

Louise Bramwell, curriculum leader at the Langdale Road college said: “We have had an amazing year with these creative students.

“Some of their designs and skill in body paint is outstanding. ."

The Lion King by Tiegan Atherton

She added: “Most of our students are returning to do their second year in theatrical, hair and media make-up level 3.

“This will involve more body art , but more advanced work covering the whole body.”

Students will be qualified in face painting and can set up their own individual businesses doing children’s parties, working at festivals and working for major fashion brands.

Louise said body art is the new up-and-coming trend, and is coming more in advertising of make-up brands and clothing.

Gay Pride by Mia Humperies

She added: “All the staff are really looking forward to our new intake of students for the September term, and we have plenty opportunities for students to enter into body art competitions whilst at college .

“The department is proud to have won many body art places at regional competitions.”

The level two media make-up course consists of photographic make-up, body art, style and dress hair, colouring hair, making a hair piece , lash and eyebrow treatments. Students then move on to level three theatrical, hair and media make-up, which consists of creative hair design, body art, airbrush make-up, creating and fitting prosthetic pieces for film and theatre, and photography which complements their make-up as they can do their own photography for make-up shoots and offer this as an extra service.

On completing the course, students can go on to further education to study for a variety of degrees in specialist subject areas .

Alice in Wonderland by Emily Benton

Fire and ice by Kirsty McKay