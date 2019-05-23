Top marks from diocese for Chorley's Holy Cross High School

When it comes to meeting exacting Roman Catholic education standards, Holy Cross is top of the class.

The Chorley high school has once again rated outstanding following an archdiocesan inspection.

Inspectors spent a day at the Miles Standish Way school, sitting in on lessons, discussing issues with pupils, staff, the governors and the clergy, as well as reviewing parents’ questionnaires.

The inspectors highlighted: “The quality of teaching and learning is outstanding overall.”

Impressed with the school, the final report stated that Holy Cross “provides a real sense of community” and “is a happy place in which everyone can thrive”.

Inspectors also applauded the fact students view staff as “role models who are always willing to go that extra mile”.

Teaching of religious education was deemed strong and the report added: “Pupils enjoy religious education because the content is challenging and teachers maintain the effective balance between work and ‘fun’ which, according to pupils, is based on good relationships. A clear sense of purpose ensures best standards of behaviour and resultant progress.”

Headteacher Ivan Gaughan said: “We are all delighted with this report.

“It reflects the strength of our community and its basis in Christian values.

“It also speaks volumes about how our pupils live their lives and what exceptional young people they are.

“I am very proud of them and of our brilliant staff.

“Schools aren’t just about results; they’re about creating young adults who will add to society; this report shows that, overall, we are achieving that.”