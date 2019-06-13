What we know about Foxholes Restaurant

Foxholes started out as a training facility for Runshaw 's catering and hospitality students.

It started opening for a few hours a week at times to staff and then locals, to give students a chance to test out their catering skills.

The quality of food on offer became so popular the college decided to throw open the facility to the general public.

It has also notched up a clutch up industry awards and was the first college ever to be awarded the AA College Restaurant of the Year title.

Foxholes is also one of only a handful of college restaurants nationally to hold all three industry awards; Hospitality Guild, Gold Accreditation and the AA Rosette (highly commended cuisine).

Foxholes is also recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Food and Beverage service.