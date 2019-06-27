An Adlington couple who found the healing power of reiki, prepare for a reikithon to raise funds for Derian House in Chorley and Destitute animal Shelter in Bolton

Willing to do anything to ease her chronic pain, Michelle Johnson tried a Reiki session and was amazed when her symptoms eased.

Michelle and Lee Johnson in their narrow boat

With a new passion in the alternative medicine, she trained as a Reiki Master and after teaching her husband, Lee, the pair set up Tranquil Heart and Mind Reiki Therapy, operating from their narrow boat on White Bear Marina, Adlington.

The 45-year-old says she has now been pain free for eight months, all thanks to the energy healing of Reiki.

Michelle says: “I was diagnosed with ME and fibromyalgia 15 years ago.

“I had a hysterectomy before my 30th birthday and from then on I got more and more symptoms and I felt unwell.

“I had fatigue, headaches, muscle and join pain, digestion problems and issues with my nerves.

“My quality of life was very poor and it was hard to function.

“It was only recently that my husband Lee, 53, suggested complementary therapy. My symptoms had got quite bad by that point as I was not getting any relief or sleep, so I was willing to try anything.

“Reiki is non-invasive therapy where you place your hands lightly on a client and a specific part of the body to balance the client’s energy through the body, focusing on the body, mind and spirit. Once the energy is balanced, it enables the body to heal itself.

“I have been symptom-free now for the past eight months.

“Reiki is brilliant for anything and everything. It is superb for relaxation and can help with anxiety, depression and insomnia. It can also help with emotional and mental health problems and addiction.

“You can also perform Reiki on animals.”

Michelle, a mother-of-four, began learning the practice herself, completing her entry level. Pushing herself even further, he progressed to become a Reiki Master.

On seeing the impact it made on his wife, Lee also took an interest.

Michelle adds: “Within weeks, Lee saw a difference in me and he wanted me to teach him, so I did.

“We set up Tranquil Heart and Mind Reiki Therapy 12 months ago as we wanted to do something to make people feel better and help them.

“We love seeing the faces of people after a session and it gives us a sense of doing something good.”

The pair, who have been together five years, are now holding a Reikithon on their boat on Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28 to raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, and Destitute Animal Shelter, in Bolton.

Following the death of his daughter Emma Johnson, Lee has been determined to put his energies into helping people and supporting charities. Emma, who lived in Bolton, died on a night out in 2013 after taking recreational drugs. She was aged 21.

Michelle adds: “Reiki has helped Lee as he struggled with his grief. He said he always had a lump in his throat and that was anxiety and stress. He wasn’t sleeping either but Reiki released his stress and he began to sleep again. I feels inner peace and he looks at life a lot more positively. It has changed his life.

“When Lee lost his daughter he wanted to help people in whatever way he can.

“We have done a lot of charity work in the past. We are both members of a Bolton punk band so we have done many gigs to raise money for charity.

“This time we thought we would put our Reiki skills to use and hold 30-minute Reiki sessions from 9am until 6pm on July 27 and 28.

“We will take it in turns to do a session for a small donation to go to the charities.

“If we get a lot of interest, we will extend our hours so we don’t want people to miss out.”

The Reikithon will take place on Saturday and Sunday July 27 and 28, from 9am until 6pm.

People need to book a session, which will last 30 minutes. To book, call Lee and Michelle on 07400433323.

Clients are asked to make a donation on the day, which will go towards Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, and the Destitute Animal Shelter, in Bolton.

Reiki is a form of alternative medicine called energy healing. Reiki practitioners use a technique called palm healing or hands-on healing through which a “universal energy” is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the patient in order to encourage emotional or physical healing. It works on the levels of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual and is believed to improve physical health and emotional well-being. It can help with symptoms of asthma, chronic fatigue, menopausal symptoms, and insomnia.

It is often used as a complementary therapy alongside other medical treatments.