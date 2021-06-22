Bandage-cutting ceremony for the Angels as they find a new Chorley home

The Mayor of Chorley, councillor Steve Holgate, cuts the bandage at the Angels' new home ceremony at the community centre on Buttermere Avenue

The first aid community group - which met last week for the first time since March 13, 2020 - is now using the community centre on Buttermere Avenue in Chorley

Formed in 2013, the Angels needed a new base after after finding themselves 'homeless'.

David Forrest, secretary and training manager, explained: "Our meetings prior to lockdown had been at the Hub at Homestart, but having made enquiries as to our return date, it was found that the rooms which we occupied were now rented out full-time to a separate company.

"Therefore we had to start our search.

"This was always going to start with Chorley Council who have always been very supportive to the Angels.

"Indeed, a quick chat with the council gave us the option of using the community centre on Buttermere Avenue in Chorley."

David added: "To celebrate the occasion, the Mayor of Chorley, councillor Steve Holgate was chosen to cut the bandage - more apt than a ribbon - to enter our new home.

"Councillor Holgate has always been a staunch supporter of Chorley’s Angels.

"In 2014 when Chorley Theatre was looking to purchase a defibrillator, the Angels started the fundraising campaign and Steve kindly donated some of his county councillor fund to help us achieve the aim.

"The defibrillator now sits proudly on the wall inside the theatre."

The Angels were formed with the aim of providing quality, first aid event cover by a local group with the interests of the local community at its heart.

Starting with just three members, they quickly became seven, then 12, until at the start of 2020 they numbered nearly 50.

David continued: "These numbers had been achieved by liaising with local colleges to give volunteering opportunities to young people hoping for careers in the NHS and public services.

"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and lockdown, these numbers have dwindled.

"By this Summer we will have lost two cohorts of young people to universities across the country and have not had the chance to go into the colleges to recruit new members.

"As soon as the last leg of the unlocking goes ahead, we will be actively looking for new recruits."

David said the group would also be restarting its popular Angels of Life community CPR and Defibrillator training initiative.