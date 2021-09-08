The group, who call themselves Hollie's Dollies, set out earlier this year with the aim of raising £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

"It's just taken off - it's amazing," said one of the Dollies, Tara Nash, after the latest fundraising event, a family fun day in Penwortham.

"We never expected when we set this up it would raise so much for such a good cause.

Hollie's Dollies at the family fun day(l-r): Tara Nash, Claire Moody, Hollie, Sam Jones and Charlotte Kumar.

"We just want to thank everyone who has contributed and made this possible."

Hollie, who lives in Fulwood, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year at the age of just 34. She is currently undergoing extensive treatment.

Amongst the many people offering Hollie support is Penwortham mum Amy Mills, who was also diagnosed with the disease in March and set up a band of volunteers called Amy's Army to raise a five-figure sum for the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

"Amy has been an absolute inspiration for Hollie and the rest of us," said Tara. "She has come through it and is well now and that has helped Hollie so much.

Fun in the ball pond with (l-r) Lola Dring, aged nine, one-year-old Mylo Banks and Joshua Dring, five.

"Our family fun day at the Sir Tom Finney in Penwortham raised more than £4,000 and the money is still coming in. The weather smiled on us and there was a brilliant turnout."

To make a donation to the appeal go to GoFundMe at: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/hollies-dollies