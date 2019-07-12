Call to hand in sponsorship money as Preston's race for Life expected to raise £117,000 for Cancer Research UK

As Cancer Research UK estimates funds raised from the Race for Life events reaches more than £117,000, the charity is urging participants to return their sponsorship cash.

The charity’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support and has helped people like Tom Fletcher, 16, of Penwortham, who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumour aged three. He was invited to ring the starter bell and set participants on their way at the event, in partnership with Tesco, at Moor Park before taking part with his family back in June.

Tom Fletcher and his family

Following intensive chemotherapy, an operation to remove his right kidney, he has made an amazing recovery.

His mum Zoe, 43, said: “Our experience means we understand all too clearly why Cancer Research UK’s work is so important and we would urge everyone to return their sponsorship money as quickly as possible.”

Jane Bullock, CRUK’s North West spokesman, said: “Tom and his family were so brilliant. By sharing their story on stage, they inspired everyone. Every day, 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West. To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need everyone to return their sponsorship money as quickly as possible.”



To find out how to return money visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Participation figures:

10k event- 216 people took part and raised £10,155

5k event – 897 people took part and raised £44,700

Pretty Muddy – 1073 people took part and raised £47,603

Pretty Muddy Kids – 464 children took part and raised £14,870

Video supplied by Cancer Research UK