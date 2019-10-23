Chorley care home's dramatic transformation after previous medicine issues

A care home has shown remarkable improvement following a recent visit from England’s healthcare regulator.

Aarondale Care Home in Coppull has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an unannounced visit by inspectors in July.

Aarondale Care Home in Coppull, Chorley, has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission (Image: MHPC/Four Seasons Health Care)

In the report released in August, residents at the home said they were “happy with the care and support they received in the home”, with staff “kind, caring and respectful of them”.

Alex Wilson, Managing Director for Scotland, North West England and Wales, Four Seasons Health Care, said: “We strive to provide the best possible care at Aarondale and it is great to see that the hard work of the staff and management has been recognised.

“We are especially pleased to see the positive feedback from our residents as the quality of their care is our top priority.”

It marks a stark improvement for the care home, which was rated Requires Improvement in January 2019 after inspectors found “chaotic” administration of medicine after 19 people didn’t received their daily prescribed medicine.

Aarondale Care Home (Image: JPIMedia)

In the new inspection the home was rated Requires Improvement for safety after an inspector and two specialist medicines inspectors found that “some people still occasionally missed doses of medicines”.

But inspectors added that the issue had “significantly improved since the last inspection”.

In the other four categories regarding effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership the home was rated Good.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives,” the report added.