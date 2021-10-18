Chorley council issues update on new 'carbon neutral' Whittle GP surgery development

The council took over responsibility for delivering the new development back in 2019 and has now issued an update on the plans that were first drawn up back in 2017, when NHS funding was being sought for the project.

Patients in Whittle-le-Woods are were told they would get a new surgery after Chorley Council agreed on a deal to buy a plot of land to develop the facility.

The new surgery is expected to be completed early next year

The plans outlined that the chemist and café elements of the development are to be removed, but that patients could pick up their prescriptions from an existing pharmacy nearby.

The plans for the site include a modern GP surgery with nine consulting rooms, three treatment rooms and an onsite car park, which is the next step to be completed as the works continue.

It is being built on the former site of St John’s Church Hall, before demolition was completed early last year.

The new development will replace the current Whittle GP surgery that has outgrown its current premises and has very limited car parking spaces, and will also have capacity to take on new patients, according to the council.

Temporary pathway closures will be expected as the car park is developed

The scheme is being directly developed by Chorley Council working with builders Rayner Rowen Construction Limited and will be crbon-neutral with solar power, and the use of energy-efficient materials for the construction.

A public post issued by the council showed recent works to the development, which is now underway, and confirmed that telecommunications services in the footpath of Preston Road needed to be lowered as part of the next stage starting today, Monday, October 18.

This will result in a temporary footpath closure, for which a diversion will be provided.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: “This brand new surgery shows Chorley Council’s commitment to giving residents access to high-quality healthcare. It is great to see work starting on the site to deliver a state-of-the-art medical facility in Whittle-le-Woods.

"It is really important that people get easy access to local health facilities like this and it is another example of us investing in our villages to benefit residents.