Chorley mason raises funds for Lancashire Taag and donates to Baby Beat Appeal in memory of his granddaughter

A Chorley mason made a poignant donation to Royal Preston Hospital’s Baby Beat Appeal in memory of his granddaughter, who was born asleep 10 years ago.

Steve Williams

Over the past year, Steve Williams, outgoing master of Chorley’s Prospect Masonic Lodge 7880, raise more than £500 to the appeal which supports the care of unborn babies through pregnancy to birth and the post-natal care of premature or new-borns requiring specialist neonatal support.

As he has now left his masonic role, the new master, Tony Lowe, the current master of Chorley Freemasons, presented the cheque.

Steve said: “I told members at the beginning of the year that I would be supporting charities close to my heart during my year in office and although my granddaughter, Willow Snow Lamb, was born down south, Baby Beat is special to me for the work it does to help local families going through an experience my family has been through.”

In total, Steve and his lodge members raised £1,500 for charity with £500 donations also going to Lancashire Taag, an organisation that supports children with autism and other conditions such as attention deficit disorder hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) that meets in Coppull and Eccleston, and to the mason’s national charity pot.

The money was raised by raffles, collections and donations in lieu of gifts when Steve held at party last February to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The Baby Beat Appeal is a local registered charity established over 30 years ago and raises funds for the Maternity Units and Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit, which are part of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It is with Baby Beat’s support that those units stay at the forefront of new developments and technology designed to ensure babies born within the local community have the very best start to life.