The people of Chorley are being asked for their views on a memorial for Covid victims. Picture Getty Images

According to latest figures, more than 200 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Chorley with hundreds more affected by the pandemic.

The memorial will act as a focal point in the town where people will be able to reflect on the impacts of the pandemic, and to remember those who have tragically lost their lives.

Council leader Alistair Bradley said: “We all recognise the devastating effects Covid-19 has had on our community and indeed across the world.

“As a borough we have tragically lost more than 200 people to the disease and a memorial would be a fitting tribute to remember all those who have been affected by the pandemic and those who have lost their lives.

“We want to make sure that this memorial will be developed with input from our community, which is why we are launching this consultation today.”

Consultation into the design of the memorial will take place once a suitable location is identified.

People can email their suggestions to the council at [email protected]; or they can share their views via phone by contacting Customer Services on 01257 515151.