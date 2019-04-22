Controversial ANPR parking system at Chorley Hospital set to be given planning permission – more than three months after being installed

A parking company looks set to get official permission for its hospital parking system – more than three months after it was first installed.

Parking Eye introduced its new system to Chorley Hospital over Christmas last year, complete with new barriers payment machines and ANPR cameras.

The signs at Chorley and Royal Preston hospitals

But only last month it request formal retrospective approval from Chorley Hospital to install the system.

Chorley Council’s development control committee has been recommended to approve the system retrospectively by planning officers come Thursday night’s meeting.

Council planning officers note: “The development does not have an unacceptable adverse impact on the character and appearance of the existing site or the surrounding area, nor does it cause any significant harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents or highway safety.”

Parking Eye has also applied to Preston Council for planning permission for the new barriers payment machines and ANPR cameras at Royal Preston Hospital.

Like with the system in Chorley, it too was installed three months prior to the application.

No decision has of yet been made by the council.

In March, a Parking Eye spokesman said: “Planning permission for all our equipment at Chorley and South Ribble District Hospital and Royal Preston Hospital has been submitted to the respective councils.

"It is common practice for planning permission to be applied retrospectively for sites such as this."