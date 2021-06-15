13 out of 14 areas of Chorley have shown a rise in Covid cases in a single week - here are the latest figures
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an extension to England’s Covid restrictions with the remaining rules now expected to be lifted on 19 July.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:57 pm
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 13 out of 14 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.
Chorley recorded 276 cases in the seven days to 9 June, a rate of 233.5 per 100,000 people.
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 02 and 9 June.
