Can I go on holiday? - Your questions answered on the latest 'enhanced response area' guidance for Lancashire and Greater Manchester

The additional measures, including surge testing, tracing, isolation support and maximising vaccine uptake, are being introduced where high case numbers of the Delta Covid variant have been recorded.

Along with the additional measures, the government also issued new guidance for residents in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire County Council areas.

Here we answer some of the most common questions around the new guidance. You can read more on the gov.uk website.

Your questions answered on the latest 'enhanced response area' guidance

Can I go on holiday if I've already booked?

There is no official travel ban in place. The advice is to minimise travel - not to stay at home. But if you are going away, be cautious and try to maintain social distancing.

Can I invite people round to a party at my house?

The advice is to minimise social contact indoors as the virus is more likely to spread. The Government advice is to try to meet outside rather than inside.

Can I still invite up to 30 people to have a barbeque in the garden?

Yes you can - but try to maintain social distancing.

Can I go on holiday later in the year in this country?

Yes. This is likely to be a short term measure to stop the virus in its tracks and there is no advice telling people not to book holidays for later in the year

Can I hug people?

The advice is that we should try to keep two metres apart from people not in our own households. So try to maintain the 2m social distancing rule if possible.

Do my children have to wear masks in school?

The Government has given local public health directors the option to ask that masks are worn in schools. No advice has been given out as yet.

Can I still meet friends in the pub?