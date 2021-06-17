Chorley to get walk-in vaccine clinic next week

On-demand jabs – subject to availability – will be given out from an articulated lorry that will arrive in the Friday Street car park. It is not yet known exactly when the facility will come into operation, but it is expected to remain at the site for several weeks.

By the time it opens, it is expected that all over-18s will be eligible for a vaccine after the government said that it would extend invites to the entire adult population later this week.

The Friday Street car park in Chorley town centre will host a new mobile vaccine hub from early during the week commencing 21st June (image: Google)

There are also plans to set up a vaccine hub at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in the weeks to come.

The additional facilities were announced after Chorley MP and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was concerned that, in spite of Lancashire being given “enhanced response status” last week – entitling it to surge testing and a push to drive up vaccination amongst eligible groups – no new vaccine facilities had yet been established in the borough.

He told the Post and Chorkey Guardian that he had raised the issue directly with the health secretary, Matt Hancock.

Responding to the news that a mobile hub was to be set up, Sir Lindsay said: “I’ll continue to push for resources to be located in Chorley so we can defeat the virus.

“With the number of children currently self-isolating, it’s essential that people are vaccinated as swiftly as possible so that we can return to some form of normality at some point in the near future.”

Parklands High School in Chorley closed earlier this week because of an “unsustainable” number of Covid cases amongst its students. It will reopen on 21st June.

Last week, South Ribble Borough Council’s leader Paul Foster called for additional vaccine centres in his district, saying that residents without a car were being disadvantaged.

Walk-in vaccine slots are currently available in Preston at the vaccination site in St. John’s Shopping Centre and Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club. It is understood that such services are proving popular in all areas of Lancashire where they have been set up.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said of the new services coming to Chorley: “A new mobile vaccination clinic is set to open in Chorley early next week and we’re working closely with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to open a hospital hub vaccination clinic at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in the coming weeks.

“We are working hard to ensure that people have more opportunities to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them and would encourage everyone to come forward and arrange an appointment as soon as they are eligible.