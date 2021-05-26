Covid cases in Lancashire to hit major landmark

A total of 99,470 people have had Covid-19 in Lancashire, the latest figures show.

It comes after Public Health England changed the way it reported the figures from Friday.

Revision to historical case data in England also led to the removal of 5,500 cases nationally over three days last week.

Covid-19: 99,470 people have had coronavirus in Lancashire

The number of positive cases reported in Lancashire by 9am on Tuesday (May 25) was 128 higher than Monday.

Cases that are identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – are no longer being counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

Overall, the rate of infection in Lancashire now stands at 8,155 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 6,928.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases was 2,410 higher than Monday, with the total now standing at 4,467,310.

Lancashire's cases were among the 616,832 recorded across the North West, a figure which rose by 566 over the period.