Covid cases UK: These are the latest case rates for every area of Lancashire - and how they compare to the rest of England

The figures, for the seven days to July 22, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Blackpool still has the highest Covid case rate in Lancashire, while South Ribble has recorded one of the biggest week-on-week increases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 136 (43%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 177 (56%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Blackpool continues to have the highest rate in Lancashire, with 1,064 new cases in the seven days to July 22 – the equivalent of 763.0 per 100,000 people.

This is Up from 741.5 in the seven days to July 15.

In central Lancashire, South Ribble has seen the second biggest week-on-week increase in England.

The rate in South Ribble has risen from 463.9 (July 15) to 593.9 (July 22).

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 310.5 to 453.0)

South Ribble (463.9 to 593.9)

Corby (311.6 to 432.0)

Northampton (294.7 to 414.9)

Three Rivers (447.9 to 562.6)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 15.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1128.0, (1547), 1421.8, (1950)

Middlesbrough, 1045.5, (1474), 1281.0, (1806)

Stockton-on-Tees, 946.6, (1868), 1075.3, (2122)

Hartlepool, 852.0, (798), 1080.5, (1012)

North East Lincolnshire, 804.1, (1283), 1017.8, (1624)

Copeland, 794.9, (542), 931.3, (635)

South Tyneside, 791.5, (1195), 1208.8, (1825)

Blackpool, 763.0, (1064), 741.5, (1034)

Sunderland, 756.9, (2102), 1101.9, (3060)

Doncaster, 747.1, (2330), 800.9, (2498)

Darlington, 732.2, (782), 930.7, (994)

South Gloucestershire, 724.3, (2065), 718.7, (2049)

Plymouth, 705.5, (1849), 784.8, (2057)

Bassetlaw, 695.6, (817), 750.9, (882)

Bristol, 671.8, (3113), 771.3, (3574)

Solihull, 663.2, (1435), 833.3, (1803)

Oldham, 627.1, (1487), 746.5, (1770)

Gateshead, 621.1, (1255), 959.6, (1939)

Wakefield, 621.0, (2163), 710.9, (2476)

Wyre, 615.6, (690), 701.2, (786)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 613.6, (1858), 878.1, (2659)

Barnsley, 610.9, (1508), 781.4, (1929)

Allerdale, 608.6, (595), 749.8, (733)

Wigan, 606.4, (1993), 741.8, (2438)

Hull, 604.4, (1570), 590.9, (1535)

Salford, 597.7, (1547), 633.2, (1639)

County Durham, 596.3, (3161), 818.9, (4341)

Fylde, 594.2, (480), 695.7, (562)

South Ribble, 593.9, (658), 463.9, (514)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 588.2, (764), 609.8, (792)

Torbay, 587.1, (800), 615.0, (838)

Newark and Sherwood, 579.1, (709), 652.7, (799)

Great Yarmouth, 569.8, (566), 581.9, (578)

Tameside, 568.2, (1287), 612.8, (1388)

North East Derbyshire, 563.8, (572), 562.8, (571)

Three Rivers, 562.6, (525), 447.9, (418)

Craven, 561.8, (321), 589.8, (337)

Rushcliffe, 559.6, (667), 664.5, (792)

Rochdale, 555.7, (1236), 693.3, (1542)

Hambleton, 554.6, (508), 604.8, (554)

North Tyneside, 554.6, (1153), 782.5, (1627)

Chorley, 553.2, (654), 602.3, (712)

Wandsworth, 551.1, (1817), 589.1, (1942)

Bradford, 550.4, (2971), 557.1, (3007)

Burnley, 547.7, (487), 572.4, (509)

Gedling, 546.2, (644), 695.5, (820)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 544.6, (1858), 575.1, (1962)

North Warwickshire, 540.9, (353), 833.5, (544)

Crawley, 540.0, (607), 442.1, (497)

Worcester, 538.4, (545), 689.6, (698)

Bromsgrove, 534.6, (534), 580.7, (580)

Castle Point, 534.4, (483), 646.2, (584)

Leeds, 527.8, (4186), 631.3, (5007)

Dartford, 527.5, (594), 476.0, (536)

Chelmsford, 527.5, (941), 602.6, (1075)

Rotherham, 526.0, (1396), 509.8, (1353)

Lambeth, 523.9, (1708), 557.6, (1818)

Southampton, 521.9, (1318), 462.9, (1169)

Warrington, 516.6, (1085), 610.0, (1281)

Ashfield, 512.0, (655), 465.9, (596)

Stockport, 511.9, (1502), 555.2, (1629)

Bath and North East Somerset, 511.7, (989), 650.9, (1258)

Chesterfield, 511.0, (536), 467.1, (490)

Carlisle, 510.7, (555), 692.9, (753)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 508.9, (2012), 446.2, (1764)

Nottingham, 508.9, (1694), 550.3, (1832)

Rochford, 504.8, (441), 531.1, (464)

Broxbourne, 504.7, (491), 458.5, (446)

Coventry, 504.4, (1874), 583.0, (2166)

Scarborough, 503.0, (547), 575.6, (626)

Northumberland, 502.7, (1621), 712.4, (2297)

Preston, 502.3, (719), 479.3, (686)

Erewash, 501.9, (579), 644.0, (743)

Dudley, 501.6, (1613), 486.0, (1563)

Watford, 500.1, (483), 423.5, (409)

Broxtowe, 499.9, (570), 604.2, (689)

Sevenoaks, 499.4, (603), 435.6, (526)

Sheffield, 498.2, (2914), 529.0, (3094)

Hertsmere, 497.5, (522), 448.0, (470)

Lancaster, 493.7, (721), 490.3, (716)

North West Leicestershire, 493.2, (511), 598.4, (620)

Arun, 492.0, (791), 488.9, (786)

Southend-on-Sea, 492.0, (901), 498.6, (913)

Selby, 491.1, (445), 466.8, (423)

North Devon, 489.0, (475), 461.2, (448)

Calderdale, 488.5, (1033), 489.5, (1035)

Barrow-in-Furness, 486.2, (326), 495.2, (332)

St. Helens, 486.2, (878), 533.8, (964)

Basildon, 485.0, (908), 454.1, (850)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 485.0, (898), 517.4, (958)

Telford and Wrekin, 484.3, (871), 445.4, (801)

Portsmouth, 483.9, (1040), 423.4, (910)

Tonbridge and Malling, 482.8, (638), 450.2, (595)

Tamworth, 482.4, (370), 738.0, (566)

Sandwell, 480.4, (1578), 508.8, (1671)

Southwark, 478.9, (1527), 471.7, (1504)

Bexley, 478.9, (1189), 376.2, (934)

Central Bedfordshire, 478.4, (1381), 477.4, (1378)

Manchester, 477.2, (2638), 550.8, (3045)

Amber Valley, 475.2, (609), 553.3, (709)

Brentwood, 475.2, (366), 550.5, (424)

Epping Forest, 473.8, (624), 510.3, (672)

Cannock Chase, 473.4, (477), 371.2, (374)

Warwick, 471.6, (678), 516.2, (742)

West Lancashire, 470.7, (538), 507.4, (580)

Birmingham, 468.8, (5353), 537.1, (6133)

St Albans, 467.5, (694), 552.4, (820)

Maidstone, 467.3, (803), 427.8, (735)

North Somerset, 464.5, (999), 560.8, (1206)

Bury, 463.9, (886), 554.0, (1058)

Mansfield, 462.9, (506), 409.8, (448)

Harlow, 462.9, (403), 465.2, (405)

Chiltern, 461.8, (443), 413.9, (397)

Rugby, 459.0, (500), 465.4, (507)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 458.2, (451), 536.4, (528)

Basingstoke and Deane, 458.1, (809), 523.3, (924)

Bracknell Forest, 457.8, (561), 497.8, (610)

Bolsover, 456.8, (368), 434.4, (350)

East Hertfordshire, 456.1, (683), 529.6, (793)

Brighton and Hove, 455.9, (1326), 500.5, (1456)

Trafford, 455.4, (1081), 536.3, (1273)

Islington, 454.5, (1102), 449.5, (1090)

Blaby, 454.1, (461), 450.1, (457)

Dacorum, 453.6, (702), 474.3, (734)

Rossendale, 453.3, (324), 656.1, (469)

Kettering, 453.0, (461), 310.5, (316)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 451.9, (585), 542.3, (702)

Welwyn Hatfield, 450.2, (554), 394.2, (485)

Bromley, 449.8, (1495), 440.5, (1464)

Redditch, 449.2, (383), 415.2, (354)

South Staffordshire, 447.4, (503), 384.2, (432)

Knowsley, 446.8, (674), 535.6, (808)

Maldon, 446.7, (290), 371.2, (241)

Stoke-on-Trent, 446.6, (1145), 599.5, (1537)

South Northamptonshire, 445.5, (421), 390.5, (369)

Tendring, 444.2, (651), 431.9, (633)

Harrogate, 440.2, (708), 473.8, (762)

Adur, 440.1, (283), 475.9, (306)

Hackney and City of London, 438.7, (1276), 442.9, (1288)

Uttlesford, 438.2, (400), 450.2, (411)

Test Valley, 435.2, (549), 501.0, (632)

Richmondshire, 433.6, (233), 616.0, (331)

Swindon, 433.4, (963), 405.1, (900)

Corby, 432.0, (312), 311.6, (225)

Harborough, 431.7, (405), 346.5, (325)

Lichfield, 431.5, (452), 498.3, (522)

Bolton, 430.2, (1237), 440.3, (1266)

Colchester, 429.9, (837), 460.2, (896)

Liverpool, 429.7, (2140), 496.7, (2474)

Wolverhampton, 427.2, (1125), 424.1, (1117)

Barnet, 426.9, (1690), 368.1, (1457)

Gloucester, 424.4, (548), 434.5, (561)

Walsall, 423.5, (1209), 411.2, (1174)

Medway, 423.3, (1179), 311.6, (868)

Pendle, 422.3, (389), 409.3, (377)

Wyre Forest, 420.6, (426), 415.6, (421)

East Northamptonshire, 420.0, (397), 389.3, (368)

Hart, 417.2, (405), 367.8, (357)

Richmond upon Thames, 416.6, (825), 434.8, (861)

Reigate and Banstead, 416.1, (619), 494.1, (735)

Charnwood, 415.4, (772), 429.4, (798)

Kirklees, 415.2, (1826), 405.9, (1785)

Wycombe, 415.1, (725), 408.3, (713)

Northampton, 414.9, (932), 294.7, (662)

Haringey, 412.8, (1109), 346.9, (932)

Gravesham, 408.6, (437), 390.9, (418)

Hyndburn, 408.4, (331), 518.2, (420)

Derbyshire Dales, 407.9, (295), 449.4, (325)

Gosport, 407.8, (346), 384.3, (326)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 406.6, (460), 429.6, (486)

Tower Hamlets, 406.5, (1320), 411.1, (1335)

Melton, 406.2, (208), 546.8, (280)

Cheshire East, 405.0, (1556), 450.6, (1731)

Halton, 404.9, (524), 404.1, (523)

Lewisham, 404.8, (1238), 432.2, (1322)

Epsom and Ewell, 404.3, (326), 528.4, (426)

Stroud, 404.3, (485), 310.9, (373)

Sutton, 403.7, (833), 450.7, (930)

Wirral, 402.1, (1303), 519.4, (1683)

Eastleigh, 402.0, (537), 476.9, (637)

North Hertfordshire, 399.0, (533), 387.8, (518)

Sefton, 398.7, (1102), 493.1, (1363)

Spelthorne, 398.6, (398), 387.6, (387)

South Bucks, 398.3, (279), 449.7, (315)

Leicester, 397.8, (1409), 333.4, (1181)

South Lakeland, 396.8, (417), 458.7, (482)

Camden, 396.3, (1070), 358.1, (967)

Exeter, 395.0, (519), 372.1, (489)

Waltham Forest, 393.5, (1090), 336.8, (933)

Ealing, 393.5, (1345), 349.0, (1193)

Havering, 393.0, (1020), 359.5, (933)

Bedford, 393.0, (681), 379.7, (658)

Chichester, 393.0, (476), 379.8, (460)

Harrow, 392.6, (986), 334.4, (840)

Cheshire West and Chester, 390.9, (1341), 467.0, (1602)

Croydon, 390.5, (1510), 369.0, (1427)

Boston, 389.0, (273), 406.1, (285)

Brent, 386.9, (1276), 314.5, (1037)

Thurrock, 385.5, (672), 324.1, (565)

Greenwich, 385.1, (1109), 367.4, (1058)

East Staffordshire, 385.0, (461), 424.2, (508)

Hillingdon, 384.9, (1181), 390.1, (1197)

Stafford, 384.6, (528), 428.3, (588)

Stevenage, 383.6, (337), 397.3, (349)

Braintree, 378.8, (578), 408.2, (623)

North Lincolnshire, 376.7, (649), 387.1, (667)

Milton Keynes, 376.7, (1015), 429.8, (1158)

Teignbridge, 376.4, (505), 376.4, (505)

Oadby and Wigston, 375.3, (214), 340.3, (194)

Worthing, 375.3, (415), 350.9, (388)

Kensington and Chelsea, 373.4, (583), 351.6, (549)

Mendip, 371.1, (429), 369.4, (427)

Tandridge, 371.0, (327), 415.3, (366)

Wiltshire, 370.6, (1853), 340.6, (1703)

Merton, 368.9, (762), 376.2, (777)

Ribble Valley, 367.9, (224), 435.2, (265)

Mid Sussex, 367.5, (555), 438.3, (662)

Swale, 367.1, (551), 399.8, (600)

Wokingham, 367.0, (628), 317.9, (544)

Reading, 366.5, (593), 330.7, (535)

Blackburn with Darwen, 364.1, (545), 406.2, (608)

Woking, 360.1, (363), 348.2, (351)

Oxford, 359.4, (548), 379.1, (578)

High Peak, 359.4, (333), 588.1, (545)

Westminster, 358.2, (936), 312.3, (816)

Tunbridge Wells, 358.0, (425), 292.3, (347)

Derby, 357.9, (921), 380.5, (979)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 356.0, (539), 318.3, (482)

York, 355.6, (749), 474.8, (1000)

Lincoln, 355.5, (353), 429.0, (426)

East Devon, 354.8, (519), 406.7, (595)

Elmbridge, 353.8, (484), 367.7, (503)

Wellingborough, 353.8, (282), 259.7, (207)

South Somerset, 352.3, (593), 382.5, (644)

Norwich, 350.7, (493), 313.7, (441)

Winchester, 350.0, (437), 306.7, (383)

East Lindsey, 348.6, (494), 357.7, (507)

Mole Valley, 347.3, (303), 376.0, (328)

Havant, 345.4, (436), 362.9, (458)

Cherwell, 344.8, (519), 297.0, (447)

Kingston upon Thames, 344.8, (612), 312.7, (555)

Luton, 344.5, (734), 338.4, (721)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 343.3, (1963), 339.1, (1939)

Hastings, 341.0, (316), 290.3, (269)

Hounslow, 340.7, (925), 288.7, (784)

Cambridge, 338.1, (422), 316.5, (395)

Babergh, 336.8, (310), 382.5, (352)

South Derbyshire, 336.6, (361), 461.5, (495)

Stratford-on-Avon, 335.9, (437), 335.1, (436)

West Berkshire, 334.5, (530), 308.6, (489)

Fareham, 333.8, (388), 333.0, (387)

Forest of Dean, 333.0, (289), 459.7, (399)

Huntingdonshire, 332.7, (592), 309.6, (551)

Malvern Hills, 330.4, (260), 379.9, (299)

Runnymede, 329.9, (295), 367.9, (329)

New Forest, 329.3, (593), 327.1, (589)

Daventry, 328.1, (282), 359.5, (309)

South Hams, 326.4, (284), 363.2, (316)

Wychavon, 323.7, (419), 365.4, (473)

Surrey Heath, 322.5, (288), 322.5, (288)

Folkestone and Hythe, 321.3, (363), 348.7, (394)

West Oxfordshire, 319.0, (353), 412.1, (456)

Cheltenham, 315.5, (367), 342.2, (398)

Enfield, 315.5, (1053), 238.5, (796)

Vale of White Horse, 313.2, (426), 347.0, (472)

Aylesbury Vale, 310.9, (620), 291.8, (582)

Rutland, 310.6, (124), 248.0, (99)

Peterborough, 310.5, (628), 266.5, (539)

Eastbourne, 310.4, (322), 375.0, (389)

Guildford, 309.4, (461), 282.6, (421)

Ashford, 304.5, (396), 293.8, (382)

Shropshire, 304.5, (984), 330.5, (1068)

Wealden, 304.1, (491), 283.6, (458)

Broadland, 303.6, (397), 280.6, (367)

Barking and Dagenham, 302.0, (643), 272.0, (579)

Newham, 299.9, (1059), 261.7, (924)

Horsham, 299.0, (430), 358.9, (516)

Torridge, 298.8, (204), 206.5, (141)

South Norfolk, 294.6, (415), 216.5, (305)

Mid Devon, 291.6, (240), 388.8, (320)

Sedgemoor, 289.0, (356), 277.6, (342)

West Lindsey, 288.5, (276), 344.9, (330)

Waverley, 286.6, (362), 350.7, (443)

South Oxfordshire, 285.8, (406), 340.7, (484)

South Cambridgeshire, 285.4, (454), 292.9, (466)

Redbridge, 283.4, (865), 266.0, (812)

Rushmoor, 283.3, (268), 392.2, (371)

Ipswich, 280.5, (384), 232.3, (318)

Slough, 277.5, (415), 240.1, (359)

Dorset, 277.4, (1050), 224.0, (848)

North Kesteven, 277.1, (324), 239.5, (280)

Rother, 274.8, (264), 281.0, (270)

East Hampshire, 274.7, (336), 326.2, (399)

Fenland, 273.0, (278), 183.6, (187)

South Kesteven, 272.4, (388), 300.5, (428)

Lewes, 272.1, (281), 350.5, (362)

Ryedale, 269.1, (149), 272.7, (151)

Mid Suffolk, 268.5, (279), 160.7, (167)

Cotswold, 266.0, (239), 301.6, (271)

West Suffolk, 264.2, (473), 170.3, (305)

Tewkesbury, 259.9, (247), 284.2, (270)

South Holland, 253.6, (241), 237.8, (226)

Herefordshire, 251.0, (484), 233.9, (451)

West Devon, 250.9, (140), 198.9, (111)

Isle of Wight, 250.4, (355), 213.0, (302)

East Cambridgeshire, 241.5, (217), 318.3, (286)

Eden, 240.4, (128), 281.7, (150)

Dover, 237.0, (280), 218.4, (258)

North Norfolk, 231.8, (243), 154.5, (162)

East Suffolk, 231.3, (577), 207.6, (518)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 230.5, (349), 247.7, (375)

Canterbury, 219.5, (363), 212.2, (351)

Thanet, 182.5, (259), 128.2, (182)

Somerset West and Taunton, 174.7, (271), 198.6, (308)