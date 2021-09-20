Some areas of Chorley have seen a real rise in Covid rates since schools returned

Covid in schools: Two Chorley areas saw 200% rise in infection rates as pupils returned

Covid infection rates have surged in some areas of Chorley since children returned to the classroom.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:21 pm

According to official figures from the UK Government, two neighbourhoods saw positive infection rates per 100,000 people rise by 200% between August 31 and September 14, with three others increasing by 100% or more. Five areas saw a decline.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Chorley.

1. Clayton Brook

The case rate in Clayton Brook has risen by 200%, from 72 to 216.1 between 31 August and 14 September.

Photo Sales

2. Chorley North

The case rate in Chorley North has risen by 200%, from 200.4 to 601.1 between 31 August and 14 September.

Photo Sales

3. Whittle-le-Woods

The case rate in Whittle-le-Woods and Anglezarke has risen by 180%, from 165.2 to 462.5 between 31 August and 14 September.

Photo Sales

4. Chorley South West

The case rate in Chorley South West has risen by 125%, from 169.3 to 380.9 between 31 August and 14 September.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4