Covid North West: Blackburn, Lancashire, Bolton, Manchester, Salford and Wigan see biggest increases as lifting of lockdown restrictions delayed

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,573,419 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 7,742 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (June 14).

These are the figures for the North West

Soldiers from the Royal Horse Artillery guide members of the public at a rapid vaccination centre, set up outside Bolton Town Hall on June 09, 2021.

In the North West today (Tuesday, June 15, 2021), there has been a total of 647,796 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,262 on the previous day.

There are currently 328 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 63 on ventilation.

A total of 62,540 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,247.

Of these deaths, 17,954 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 21,480 (Up from 21,370) +110

Blackpool - 9,861 (Up from 9,795) +66

Bolton - 31,887 (Up from 31,778) +109

Bury - 18,714 (Up from 18,612) +102

Cheshire East - 22,223 (Up from 22,182) +41

Cheshire West and Chester - 22,671 (Up from 22,611) +60

Cumbria - 28,662 (Up from 28,602) +60

Knowsley - 17,649 (Up from 17,618) +31

Lancashire - 105,855 (Up from 105,397) +458

Liverpool - 49,659 (Up from 49,543) +116

Manchester - 57,890 (Up from 57,634) +256

Oldham - 24,250 (Up from 24,187) +63

Rochdale - 22,726 (Up from 22,654) +72

Salford - 25,387 (Up from 25,255) +132

Sefton - 24,773 (Up from 24,720) +53

St Helens - 17,363 (Up from 17,336) +27

Stockport - 22,743 (Up from 22,651) +92

Tameside - 19,378 (Up from 19,315) +63

Trafford - 17,966 (Up from 17,885) +81

Warrington - 18,474 (Up from 18,409) +65

Wigan - 31,156 (Up from 31,023) +133

Wirral - 24,868 (Up from 24,814) +54

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.