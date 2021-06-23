Cumbria, Salford, Wigan, Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester all record more than 100 new Covid cases as Manchester, Lancashire and Liverpool continue to see huge increases

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,651,988 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 11,625 people tested positive across the nation on Tuesday (June 22).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, June 23, 2021), there has been a total of 667,458 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,790 on the previous day.

There are currently 445 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 85 on ventilation.

A total of 63,019 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,012 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,318 (Up from 22,222) +96

Blackpool - 10,319 (Up from 10,257) +62

Bolton - 32,619 (Up from 32,537) +82

Bury - 19,429 (Up from 19,322) +107

Cheshire East - 22,846 (Up from 22,769) +77

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,325 (Up from 23,222) +103

Cumbria - 29,179 (Up from 29,071) +108

Knowsley - 17,974 (Up from 17,910) +64

Lancashire - 109,496 (Up from 109,047) +449

Liverpool - 51,004 (Up from 50,769) +235

Manchester - 60,193 (Up from 59,872) +321

Oldham - 24,852 (Up from 24,777) +75

Rochdale - 23,335 (Up from 23,250) +85

Salford - 26,357 (Up from 26,228) +129

Sefton - 25,379 (Up from 25,294) +85

St Helens - 17,678 (Up from 17,628) +50

Stockport - 23,397 (Up from 23,312) +85

Tameside - 19,950 (Up from 19,864) +86

Trafford - 18,646 (Up from 18,565) +81

Warrington - 18,932 (Up from 18,856) +76

Wigan - 32,302 (Up from 32,141) +161

Wirral - 25,471 (Up from 25,371) +100

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.