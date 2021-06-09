Drop-in vaccine clinic to open for one day in Chorley for anyone over 40

The clinic, which will be located at Buckshaw Village Surgery in Chorley, will open from 8am to 5.30pm on Friday.

Anyone over 40 who has not yet has had a Covid-19 vaccination - or has has their first dose of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago - can visit.

No appointment is needed but the clinic may close early if allocated doses run out.

On Tuesday (June 9), it was announced an increased package of support will be provided to Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The additional measures, including surge testing, tracing, isolation support and maximising vaccine uptake, are being introduced where high case numbers of the Delta Covid variant have been recorded.

The clinic will be located at Buckshaw Village Surgery in Chorley on Friday, June 9. (Credit: Google)

Along with the additional measures, the government also issued new guidance for residents in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire County Council areas.

